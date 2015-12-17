Akron Police investigating string of home invasions

Next, police say they were called to Sprague Street. (Source: WOIO)

Police say they were first called to Gale Street. (Source: WOIO)

Akron Police were very busy overnight with three separate home invasions. In two cases, shots were fired. While police say they're not related, they are concerning.

Police say they were first called to Gale Street, where a man attempted to break in to another man's home. The homeowner fired two shots. The suspect ran away, but police say they found him.

"He showed up later at Akron General Medical, where he was treated for a chest wound," said Lt. Rick Edwards with Akron Police.

The suspect was arrested.

Next, police say they were called to the 1300 block of Sprague Street, after two men entered a home in dark clothing and ransacked the house. Before they left, they shot the male resident in the foot.

Police say they have had trouble at this location before and believe it's drug related.

"We had a call prior, two hours prior to the shots being fired, for possible drug activity. And there's been two or three other calls in that location, just for the drug activity," explained Edwards.

Soon after, police were called to Seward Avenue on the city's west side, where a woman was awakened by someone barging into her home. The suspect demanded money and took a lockbox and left. There were two children sleeping inside at the time.

"There's a possibility this could be domestic related. There's been domestic-related activity going on in this home the last couple of days," said Edwards.

Police are investigating all of the break-ins. They don't believe the cases are related in any way, but they want residents to take extra precautions this holiday season.

