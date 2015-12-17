Parma teen leads police on three-city chase

A Parma teen is behind bars after leading police on a multi-city chase Thursday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m. police say 18-year-old Joseph B. Kolczynski of Parma sped away from police who were checking on a suspicious vehicle on Sarasota Drive.

Police say Kolczynski led them through Parma, Parma Heights and Strongsville before stopping at the intersection of Pearl Road and Boston Road.

Kolczynski faces charges for the chase along with drug and alcohol charges.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.