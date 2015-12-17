Cleveland SWAT rescues alligator on 'routine' call

The alligator is with Animal Control and has a tiny pool. (Source: Cleveland Police)

While responding to a domestic incident on Thursday, Cleveland Police came across a reptile that's not too common in northeast Ohio.

Crews were called to the 7700 block of Cornelia Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police learned the suspect had barricaded himself inside of the home and possibly had weapons, along with an alligator. The SWAT unit was notified and responded.

Police say the suspect was arrested without incident on a domestic violence warrant, as well as new domestic violence charges. Although the animal was not used as a weapon against the officers, police say Calvin Hood was also charged with unlawful possession of exotic animals.

The alligator was safely captured with the use of a dog pole and some duct tape to ensure no one would be bitten. No officers were injured in the rescue.

SWAT is having the kind of day where they encounter alligators on a call up. We've all been there. pic.twitter.com/BcAxM3ZMrO — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) December 17, 2015

The alligator is now in the custody of Animal Control, where he was provided a tiny pool.

Police believe the animal will be better taken care of now, since the house was in poor condition and unsanitary.

