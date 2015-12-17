TONIGHT AT 11: Holiday Security, Star Wars VIP Treatment

This is the time of year to be extra careful about your home security. Thieves are not only targeting packages on your porch, there’s been a rash of break-ins all over northeast Ohio. Tonight on Cleveland 19 News at 11, some inexpensive ways you can make sure those presents stay under the tree.

Plus, a local man who’s battling ALS gets the VIP treatment, including a limo ride and an early screening of the new Star Wars movie. His incredible story, and why his family is counting their blessings tonight.

Denise Dufala

