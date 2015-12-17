The Force is strong with NE Ohio Star Wars fans

The Force is strong in northeast Ohio for the premier of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.



"I think a lot of fans are thrilled they are bringing back the old technology and mixing a bit of the new. So everything that I learned JJ is going to outshine Lucas," said Jake Lowy of Solon.

It cost $200 million to make the movie and Disney hopes to break records this weekend.

At the AMC Theater in Brooklyn, a storm trooper greeted fans at the door.

It was pretty clear that there is almost nothing like a hard core Star Wars fan.

John Drake of Hinkley is such a huge Star Wars fan he has it tattooed on both arms.

"I love Star Wars and they were doing tattoos at a Star Wars convention in Orlando in 2010. My buddy plays in a band and has one. I wanted something cool like Star Wars and that how it came about. It was very spontaneous," Drake said.

So what did the fans think of Star Wars: The Force Awakens?

"I thought it was fantastic. Wow!" said Vicky Wolf of Bay Village.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.