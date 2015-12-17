Fan knocked out by LeBron says, 'he was just doing his job'

LeBron James was one rebound shy of a triple double in the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. James scored 33 points and added 11 assists and 9 rebounds.

LeBron James was one rebound shy of a triple double in the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. James scored 33 points and added 11 assists and 9 rebounds.

A Cavs fan who left Thursday's game on a stretcher has no hard feelings against LeBron.

Ellie Day, the wife of PGA champion Jason Day, was hurt when LeBron James fell on her while chasing a loose ball.

Day spent the night at MetroHealth Medical Center and according to the Associated Press in a statement from Day's agent, she said she "is resting comfortably and appreciates all of those who have reached out and are concerned about her." He adds she has no "no hard feelings" toward James and quotes her as saying, "He was just doing his job. Go Cavs."

The statement also thanks her doctors, emergency medical staff and the Cavs for their help.

LeBron was not hurt. After the game he told the media that he heard Day was doing well and sent her the following message Friday.

Ellie Day I hope you're doing okay! My apologies! Hope u guys come back to another game soon. Love LJ! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 18, 2015

The collision happened with just over three minutes left in the game. The Cavs beat Oklahoma City 104-100.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.