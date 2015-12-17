Fan knocked out by LeBron says, 'he was just doing his job' - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Jason and Ellie Day at Thursday's Cavs game (Source: Cleveland Cavaliers) Jason and Ellie Day at Thursday's Cavs game (Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Cavs fan who left Thursday's game on a stretcher has no hard feelings against LeBron.

Ellie Day, the wife of PGA champion Jason Day, was hurt when LeBron James fell on her while chasing a loose ball. 

Day spent the night at MetroHealth Medical Center and according to the Associated Press in a statement from Day's agent, she said she "is resting comfortably and appreciates all of those who have reached out and are concerned about her." He adds she has no "no hard feelings" toward James and quotes her as saying, "He was just doing his job. Go Cavs." 

 

The statement also thanks her doctors, emergency medical staff and the Cavs for their help. 

LeBron was not hurt. After the game he told the media that he heard Day was doing well and sent her the following message Friday.

The collision happened with just over three minutes left in the game. The Cavs beat Oklahoma City 104-100. 

