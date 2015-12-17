LeBron James flirts with Triple Double in 104-100 win over Thunder

A Cavs fan sitting courtside was taken out on a stretcher at Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after LeBron James landed on top of her while chasing a loose ball.

Fan knocked out by LeBron says, 'he was just doing his job'

LeBron James was one rebound shy of a triple double in the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. James scored 33 points and added 11 assists and 9 rebounds. James is now 7-0 when playing against Kevin Durant as a member of the Cavaliers.

The Thunder had three players who scored 20+ points, Durant (25), Russell Westbrook (27) and Serge Ibaka (23). Westbrook finished the game with 27 points and 10 assist.

The Cavaliers had three players that scored 11 points each, Matthew Dellavedova and Kevin Love. Tristan Thompson added 12 points off the bench and Richard Jefferson contributed 13 points.

In the second quarter the Thunder were up 40-28, and the Cavs found the much needed spark to get back into it by going on an 18-0 run. The Cavs would head into halftime down 47-46.

There was a scary moment in the fourth quarter with three minutes remaining in the game. LeBron James went for a loose ball and would collide with Pro golfer, Jason Day's wife, Ellie Day. Day would leave the game on the stretcher and would be transferred to the hospital.James said after the game that he heard Day was doing great.

The Thunder would make a late game surge when down eight points with less than two minutes remaining, but the Cavaliers would hold them off and win 104-100.

The Cavaliers improve to 17-7 on the season. Next up for the Cavs, they will travel to Philadelphia to take on the 1-26 76ers.

