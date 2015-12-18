Police investigating triple shooting at Maple Heights bar

Three people are recovering from injuries that turned out to be non-life threatening, after a shooting at a Maple Heights bar early Friday.

It happened at the Maple Leaf Tavern on Broadway Ave. around 1:15 a.m.

At this point no one has been arrested in the shooting, but police say the men were shot after a fight broke out. The investigation continues.

