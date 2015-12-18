Rally planned in Cleveland in support of Syrian refugees

CLEVELAND (AP) - An immigrant support group is behind a planned rally and march in Cleveland to welcome Syrian refugees to Ohio.

The Greater Cleveland Immigrant Support Network says the Friday afternoon event is meant to oppose the positions of officials such as Gov. John Kasich who are trying to keep Syrian refugees out of the state.

Kasich, a Republican presidential candidate, wrote to President Barack Obama to ask him to stop resettling Syrian refugees in Ohio because safety and security issues can't adequately be addressed.

Kasich was among several governors moving to temporarily halt acceptance of Syrian refugees following November's deadly attacks in Paris.

The Immigrant Support Network and over 50 faith and community groups recently signed a letter to Kasich asking him to reverse his stance.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.