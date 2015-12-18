Saving Monte: A Shih Tzu puppy goes from abused to admired

Monte is looking to be placed in a safe home. (Source: Lake Humane Society)

The Lake County Humane Society wants to bring awareness to animal cruelty and neglect and they are using the story of a shih tzu to do just that.

At four-months-old, Monte fell victim to senseless abuse.

Luckily, the Humane Society was made aware of Monte's conditions and immediately took action. He is now safe in their care.

The Humane Society wants you to share Monte’s story and other puppies like him.

