Officers names in Kent shooting not released

Officers names not released in officer-involved shooting in Kent. (Source: WOIO)

The Kent Police Department is refusing to release the names of the officers involved in a police shooting that left a man dead early Thursday morning.

Authorities said 25-year-old Douglas "Doug" Yon was shot when he wouldn't leave a Virginia Ave. home and refused to drop a machete when confronted by police.

In a statement released Friday police said "we do not intend to release the names of the officers or their personal records until we have been able interview them about the incident. Due to the traumatic nature of the event, we expect this to take a couple of days."

BCI and the Portage County Sheriffs Department is conducting the investigation.

The officers are on administrative leave which is standard procedure.

The last officer-involved shooting in Kent was in 1992.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.