Man dies after being injured at work. (Source: Raycom Media)

Westlake Police and Fire Dept. was called to U.S. Marble and Granite at 875 Crocker Rd. for a report of man trapped under fallen granite slabs.

By the time police arrived Mitchel R. Williams, 33, had been freed by coworkers.

The Lakewood man he had suffered life-threatening injuries after the slabs fell on him in the warehouse. A second employee was also hit by the slabs but did not require medical assistance.

Williams was transported by paramedics to St. John Medical Center and airlifted to MetroHealth, where he died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will rule on the cause, mode, and manner of death.

OSHA is also investigating the death.

