Middle school choir performs songs of the season

The North Ridgeville Middle School Select and Show choirs visited Cleveland 19 Friday to sing holiday songs.

Under the direction of Christine Pier, Seventh and eighth grade students from North Ridgeville Middle School performed holiday songs on Cleveland 19 News This Morning.

Songs included "All I Want for Christmas" and "Carol of the Bells."

The students do several shows throughout the school year and also perform in, and around, the North Ridgeville area.

