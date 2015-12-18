Cavs center Timofey Mozgov surprises grocery shoppers - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cavs center Timofey Mozgov surprises grocery shoppers

Cleveland Cavaliers center Timofey Mozgov stopped by a Cleveland grocery store to surprise shoppers on Friday night. 

Mozgov helped bag groceries at the Giant Eagle on West 117th Street. He really surprised customers when he picked up the tab.

This holiday random act of kindness is courtesy of the Cavs and Nestle Toll House, as part of the Cavs' annual "Season of Giving." 

Mozgov has played in 21 games this season for the Cavs and averages 7.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. 

