Cavs center Timofey Mozgov surprises grocery shoppers

Tuesday, December 22 2015 5:47 PM EST2015-12-22 22:47:05 GMT
Wednesday, December 23 2015 5:17 AM EST2015-12-23 10:17:08 GMT
Thanks to another successful toy drive put on by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Lake Erie Monsters, hundreds of children across northeastern Ohio will have a happier holiday season. The first benefactors of the toy drive were children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland and Lorain.
