Cavs center Timofey Mozgov surprises grocery shoppers

Thanks to another successful toy drive put on by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Lake Erie Monsters, hundreds of children across northeastern Ohio will have a happier holiday season. The first benefactors of the toy drive were children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland and Lorain.

Cavs players donate toys to kids in need at holiday party

Cleveland Browns tight end Gary Barnidge took some kids on the "nice" list on a shopping spree at Toys 'R' Us in Parma.

These Clevelanders will never forget this random act of kindness. (Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)

Then he picked up the tab. (Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)

Cleveland Cavaliers center Timofey Mozgov stopped by a Cleveland grocery store to surprise shoppers on Friday night.

Mozgov helped bag groceries at the Giant Eagle on West 117th Street. He really surprised customers when he picked up the tab.

This holiday random act of kindness is courtesy of the Cavs and Nestle Toll House, as part of the Cavs' annual "Season of Giving."

Mozgov has played in 21 games this season for the Cavs and averages 7.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

