Crime Stoppers offers reward in paralyzed mother's shooting

A Cleveland single mother's life changed after she became paralyzed from a gas station shooting in July.

A local mother who was left paralyzed after a shooting last summer now has a new problem.

Shannon Richmond has become more hopeful in her quest for justice, now that Crime Stoppers is involved. (Source: WOIO)

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information in the case. (Source Crime Stoppers)

Detectives are offering up to a $2,500 reward for any information on a shooting that left single mother Shannon Richmond paralyzed. Cleveland Police still have made no arrests in the case.

It's the first time she's smiled in months.

"After this happened to me, I felt like nobody was good anymore," she said.

Back in July, police say suspects pulled up to Gas Way near West 105th Street and Jasper Avenue, shot Richmond multiple times and drove off. Police say it was two men in a black Volkswagen.

Richmond is now paralyzed from that drive-by shooting.

She was hospitalized in a medicine-induced coma for more than four months. When she woke, she was anxious to hear news about her case, but there was little information. Cleveland Police have not solved the crime, so Richmond found some help.

"I did it on my own. I contacted Crime Stoppers and they were out here the next day," she said.

Richmond says she's lost everything because of this shooting. The city of Cleveland even scrapped her car while she was in the hospital.

Still, she says she won't give up until the people who put her in a wheelchair are caught. She feels hopeful.

"Outcome is that the monster is caught and behind bars, and suffers the way I'm suffering right now, and the way that my children are suffering," she said.

Since we first brought you this story, many of you have reached out, wanting to know what you could do for Richmond and her family. She says she is thankful for the response. The number one thing she wants is justice. If you know something about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 or submit a tip online.

