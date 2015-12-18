Game Preview: Browns look to cool off the Seahawks

The Cleveland Browns will play arguable the hottest team in the the National Football League, the Seattle Seahawks.

After starting off the season with a 2-4 record, the Seahawks turned it up by winning six of their last seven games. Over the last two games, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent 73-13.

Stacking up the QBs:

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is on an absolute tear, over the last four games, Wilson has thrown for 16 touchdowns and has zero interceptions.

Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel will be starting his fifth game of the season, he is 2-2 as the starter this year and coming off a 24-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Manziel threw for 270 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Many compare Manziel to Wilson in terms of size and play style. Both are under six feet tall and can make electrifying plays with their legs by extending the play. The only difference is, Wilson is a proven starter in the league and Manziel is slowly finding his way. This will arguably be the toughest challenge in Manziel's football career, going up against an elite defense like the Seahawks.

The injury bug:

Manziel will be without one of his weapons that he grew a report with in Brian Hartline. Hartline was placed on Injured reserve this week after suffering from a broken collarbone in the win against the 49ers. Hartline snagged in eight catches for 107 yards in the contest.

Browns Pro Bowl corner back Joe Haden has missed seven games this season due to a concussion, this week the Browns placed Haden on season ending IR. Charles Gaines will start in place of Haden and opposite of Tramon Williams.

The Seahawks have had to battle their own injury problems. Earlier in the year they lost one of the best running backs in the NFL, Marshawn Lynch for an extended period of time. Thomas Rawls filled in nicely, rushing for 435 yards in four games in place of Lynch. Rawls would be lost for the season in the win over the Baltimore Ravens due to a broken ankle.

Playmakers:

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is having the best stretch of his career, catching 30 balls for 516 yards and getting in the endzone nine times in the last five games.

Keep an eye on Tyler Lockett, he has grabbed 14 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games. He is an electrifying player that is dangerous on kickoff and punts.

With 133 receiving yards on Sunday, Travis Benjamin can reach 1,000 yards on the season. Benjamin's ability to take the top off a defense is his money maker, but playing against the 'Legion of Boom' that will be a tough task.

Break it down:

Pete Carroll has all the trust in his defensive backs, expect a lot of single coverage and safety blitz' and dare Manziel to make plays out of the pocket.

The Browns need to focus on slowing down a Seahawks offense that has put up at least 29 points in the last six games. For a team that is known for their defense, the Seahawks offense ranks 5th in total offense, while the Browns rank 26 in total defense.

The only thing going for the Browns, is they have nothing to lose, and as Mike Pettine said this week, the team will "cut it loose" on the Seahawks.

