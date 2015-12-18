Spirit of giving lifts 2-year-old with cancer

Mya and her family are grateful for the generosity of others this Christmas. (Source: WOIO)

The giving spirit is in full swing and it hit close to home at Cleveland 19 after a touching story of giving for a very special little girl.

It's one gift after another for 2-year-old Mya Markley, with mom and dad getting the biggest gift of all.

"Seeing her like this and happy for everything, it means the world," said dad Bradley Markley.

Mya is battling cancer and the fight leaves her parents struggling to make ends meet. But the generosity they're experiencing this Christmas leaves them struggling to fight back tears of gratitude.

"I think it's absolutely amazing that they help us, because we do need help," said mom Brieanna Belt.

A Special Wish Foundation is coming through for them. Through its holiday sponsorship program, the foundation helps families in need with children

suffering life-threatening illnesses. It matches the families with organizations and individuals in town wanting to make Christmas magical.

"It's been absolutely incredible. We ask for an inch, we get a mile. This city is absolutely amazing," said foundation rep Joe Ritzler.

For Mya, it would be our own Cleveland 19 sales staff. They also got a gift, as they had the opportunity to meet Mya and enjoy her smile as she opened the presents.

And just when you think the day couldn't get any better, mom and dad got a phone call telling them Mya is officially in remission.

