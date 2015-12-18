Police deliver presents to family devastated by house fire

Cleveland fire was called out to the 3500 block of Berhwald Ave. around 4:45 Tuesday morning for a fire at a duplex.

A Cleveland family who lost everything in a recent house fire was just blessed with a Christmas miracle.

Police give gifts to family of 5 who lost everything in fire

Cleveland Police saved one family's Christmas after they lost their house in a suspected arson. (Source: The Cleveland Police Foundation Facebook)

One family in Old Brooklyn is decorating their friend’s Christmas tree after their home was set on fire earlier this week. They barely got out alive.

Andy Guelker, his girlfriend Grace Yanochko, and their 4-year-old daughter were in their upstairs apartment when Guelker discovered the fire.

“I saw fire coming up over the windows on my porch. I wrapped up my daughter in a blanket and I turned around and ran, and the windows exploded in on us,” described Guelker.

Investigators are still trying to figure out who set the fire.

While the family was able to escape, their pets didn't make it.

“A total up and down, 12 animals. One dog downstairs. I lost eight cats and three guinea pigs,” said Yanochko.

Hours later as the family was picking up the pieces, the Cleveland Police Department showed up with some Christmas magic.

“They were so amazing to show up with gifts out of the kindness of their heart,” said Yanochko.

In the middle of losing everything, Santa's helpers out of Cleveland -- all dressed in blue -- came to the rescue.

“It was a surprise Santa visit with the boys in blue. It was amazing,” said Yanochko.

If you would like to make your own donation to the family, go to their GoFundMe page.

