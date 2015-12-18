Avon Lake teen collects coloring books to give hospitalized kids

So far, Caitlin's collected more than 2,000 items to donate. (Source: WOIO)

To help make this is a merry Christmas, a local teen collected coloring books for children in the hospital.

Caitlin Perez-Stable decided she wanted to do something special for children and teens who are spending their holidays away from home. So she started a project called "Color my World."

Coloring books, crayons and markers are stacking up in her Avon Lake house.

“These play packs are really good. They're grab and go and they have some crayons, stickers and a mini coloring book,” she said, picking up some coloring book packages.

The table is piled high with Christmas cheer for hundreds of kids. They may be spending their holidays in a hospital room, but Caitlin wants to make sure they feel loved.

“I read somewhere that coloring is therapeutic for both children and adults in stressful times,” she said.

The 16-year-old started collecting coloring books and supplies in August at Avon Lake High School and some surrounding schools.

Soon her project grew a broader reach and neighbors and local businesses started pitching in.

“We thought it was a really good idea and we were happy she sort of took the ball and ran with it,” said Caitlin's mom, Joyce Perez-Stable. “We try to instill that in each of our six children, that it's really important to give back.”

For Caitlin, these are more than coloring books.

“These journals for the older kids, they can write in whatever they want,” she said.

She hopes the holidays will be a little brighter for the children who receive them at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House.

“People have been really nice about it and called me a hero, which is flattering. I'm probably not a hero, but it was really nice that our entire community came together to help my cause,” said Caitlin.

Caitlin plans to deliver her coloring books and supplies on Sunday.

So far, she's collected more than 2,000 items.

