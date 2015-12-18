Suspect steals van with kids inside, later crashes

The van was stolen from outside these storefronts in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

Police arrested a man who allegedly stole a van with four children inside, and crashed into another car a few miles away.

Sources say the mother left the keys and four children in a mini-van near 3029 Clark Ave. in Cleveland. She went into the store, and that's when the suspect jumped in the van and took off.

The suspect, who sources said was a violent sex offender, crashed into a another vehicle at the intersection of Valley and Jennings Road around 8 p.m.

Police said the children, who were all under the age of six, were okay. The suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect has not yet been identified. Check back for details on this developing story.

