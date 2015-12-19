Snowfall contributes to several morning accidents

Cleveland Police were busy Saturday morning responding to several highway and street accidents.

Dispatchers say the accidents all happened pretty close to each other as drivers seemed to be driving too fast for the morning snowfall.

Around 8:05 a.m. there were at least six accidents scattered throughout the area.

As of 10:45 a.m. there are only two active accidents, one on I-71 northbound at Denison, with a reported disabled van into the median and another on I-90 westbound at West Blvd.

EMS was also called to several accidents. The exact number of calls and nature of injuries has not been confirmed by Cleveland Police.

The Cleveland Police Department has been in contact with ODOT, advising them of areas most in need of salt.

Authorities remind drivers to slow down and give themselves time to stop or adjust to challenging traffic.

