Police zone car struck by train during chase

An unoccupied Cleveland Police zone car was struck by a train at 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, December 19.

It happened at Bessemer and E. 91 in connection with a chase.

Police sources tell us that the officer involved was flagged down for shots fired at a car.

The suspects led the officer on a vehicle pursuit.

It ended when the suspects exited the car and left the vehicle on the tracks.

The zone car was struck by the train after the suspect's vehicle was hit.

There were no injuries reported.

One person was arrested and the tracking dog was called to locate the other.

A .45 automatic handgun was recovered at the scene.

It's also confirms that all trains were halted on that line.

The suspect was arrested for the felonious assault shooting.

Check back for more on this story as it becomes available.

