Firefighters respond to car fire on I-480W - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Firefighters respond to car fire on I-480W

Independence firefighters at I-480 car fire. (Source:WOIO) Independence firefighters at I-480 car fire. (Source:WOIO)
INDEPENDENCE, OH (WOIO) -

Around 12:30 p.m., Independence Firefighters were seen working to extinguish a car fire on I-480 westbound, just east of I-77.

The incident occurred near the 20B exit.

At this time it is unknown if the vehicle was occupied or what caused the car fire.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

