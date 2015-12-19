Girl fight leaves 13 y.o. stabbed in the chest, other teens also injured

Cleveland Police are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, December 18, around 5 p.m.

Officers from the fourth district were dispatched to E. 118th and Craven Ave for a report of multiple juveniles stabbed.

So far detectives have learned that neighboring juveniles have been feuding over the last several weeks.

When officers arrived they located a 13-year-old girl who had been stabbed in the chest.

Other 14-year-old girls suffered cuts to the face.

Investigators believe that all of the victims, who are all female, were involved in fights.

At this time no arrests have been made.

All were transported to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Cleveland 19 News is working to determine the number of teens involved and injured.

