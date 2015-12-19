Car thief crashes minivan carrying young children

Around 6 p.m. on Friday, December 18, second district officers responded to the 3000 block of Clark Ave. for a minivan stolen from the parking lot of a hair salon.

The thief didn't just swipe a vehicle, he also took four small children, all of which were younger than the age of six.

After receiving the call, officers immediately searched for the vehicle and spotted the suspect on Jennings and Valley as it had crashed into another vehicle.

Thankfully, all of the children were uninjured.

Officers apprehended the suspect and he was placed under arrest.

Charges expected in this ordeal include grand theft motor vehicle, kidnapping, and child endangering

There is no further information available regarding this incident.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.