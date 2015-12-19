Early morning argument leads to deadly shooting

Cleveland Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

Police say around 3 a.m., 28-year-old Norris Luster and the 34-year-old victim got into an argument in the 1400 block of East 95th Street.

Luster left the house and returned with a gun.

Police say Luster and the victim exchanged gunfire. The victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identify has not yet been released.

