Husband and wife involved in nursing home murder-suicide

Richland County Sheriff's deputies respond 911 calls regarding a shooting at Crestwood Care Center. (Source: Raycom Media)

Richland County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.

Shelby police, fire and EMS found an elderly woman in her room, dead from a gunshot wound. Also in the room, her husband was found in a reclining chair suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The husband was immediately taken by Life Flight to a Columbus hospital.

The couple was found by a nurse's aide making routine rounds.

Preliminary reports state that this was a homicide and attempted suicide.

The couple has not yet been identified.

