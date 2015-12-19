Crash flips car in downtown Cleveland

Car flipped on East 9th and Carnegie in downtown Cleveland (Source: WOIO)

A two-car crash on East 9th Street at Carnegie left one vehicle upside down and traffic tied up.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Cleveland Police on the scene say no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

Officers have shut down westbound Carnegie from East 14th to East 9th Street, backing up traffic trying to get on and off of I-90.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

