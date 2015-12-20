3 shot near Odeon Concert Club, suspect on the loose

Three people were shot Sunday morning outside of a nightclub on the east bank of The Flats.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of West 10th Street and Front Street.

Cleveland Police say the gunfire stemmed from a fight outside The Odeon Concert Club on Old River Road.

Police say The Odeon had been closed for a while, but opened Saturday evening for a hip-hop night.

Investigators say it looks like one suspect opened fire and fled the scene.

All three victims are in their early 20s, and all are expected to recover.

The shooting comes at time when millions of dollars are being poured into The Flats to revive the former hot spot, and the efforts seem to be working.

Holly Clark works in The Flats and says crime might never go away.

"It's always going to happen, no matter what you do to a city. There is always going to be shootings," Clark said.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.