Weekend-long hackathon helps Cleveland area non-profits

Hyland, creator of OnBase, the local enterprise content management (ECM) developer, got hacked this weekend, but not in the way you may think.

The Hyland Hackathon invited students and industry professionals from across northeast Ohio to go to the company's headquarters in Westlake for a weekend full of development, education sessions and networking to benefit local non-profits.

The Hackathon began Friday, December 18 at 6 p.m. and ran through 3 p.m. Sunday.

