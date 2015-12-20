Barbers gift haircuts to men at Cleveland shelter

For the second year, Greg Draft, owner of First Draft Picks barbershop in Cleveland, organized an event that pulled together barbers from across the area to help hundreds of homeless men.

On Sunday, at least 20 barbers headed to the Men's Shelter at 2100 Lakeside in downtown Cleveland.

There, the group offered free haircuts to close to 200 men.

Participating organizations included First Draft Picks (Cleveland), Urban Kuts Barbershop (Cleveland), Hotz Cutz (East Cleveland), Berea Barbershop (Berea) and the Urban Barber Association.

