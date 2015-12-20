Seahawks defeat the Browns 30-13. Russell Wilson throws for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

The Seahawks add three more points on the 30 yard field goal by Steven Hauschka. Seahawks take 30-13 lead late in fourth quarter.

Following the Seahawks touchdown, the Browns go on a 9 play, 61 yard drive that would be capped off by a 37 yard field goal by Travis Coons. Seattle leads 27-13.

First play in the fourth quarter, the Russell Wilson will cap off a 96 yard drive by throwing a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett to go up 27-10.

The third quarter would end with a 20-10 lead by the Seahawks.

In the third quarter the Seahawks completely owned the third quarter, the Browns had the ball for 5:15 in the third for 38 yards.

After two quarters of play, the Seahawks lead the Browns 20-10.

The Seahawks with limited time drive down the field with less than 30 seconds left, get in field goal range and connects on the 27 yard field goal with double zeros on the clock to go up 20-10 before the half.

Just before the half, the Seahawks would add three points on a Steven Hauschka 49-yard field goal to go up 17-10 with 55 seconds left in the half.

Travis Coons connects on the 35 yard field goal to cut into the Seahawks lead, Browns trail 14-10.

The Seahawks would repeat what they did on their first drive, and that is a Russell Wilson touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin. Seahawks take 14-7 lead.

The Browns following drive would go three and out.

Through the first quarter, the Browns and Seahawks only had one possession. Browns and Seahawks are tied at 7 after first quarter.

The Seahawks put together a great drive of their own, 14 play, 69 yards that would be capped off by a Russell Wilson touchdown to Doug Baldwin for 3-yards.

Johnny Manziel and the Browns drove down the field on their opening drive. The 15 play, 80 yard drive would be capped off on a 7-yard touchdown pass by Manziel to Gary Barnidge for 7 yards gets them on the board first, Browns up 7-0.

The Cleveland Browns will receive the ball first to start the game.