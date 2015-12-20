Cleveland man counts bullet holes in home after early morning gunfire

One of several bullet holes in one man's home on Bridge Avenue in Cleveland (Source: WOIO)

A Cleveland man spent part of his Sunday counting the bullet holes in the side of his house, after ducking for cover during an overnight drive-by shooting.

Howard Winemiller says someone opened fire around 3:15 a.m. in the 6700 block of Bridge Avenue, across from Joseph M. Gallagher Elementary School.

In the daylight, Winemiller is thankful to be alive.

"You know I’m still shaken. I almost got killed in my own house," Winemiller said. "I had never heard that much shooting in my life."

Man says he escaped death after his house was riddled with bullets this morning on Bridge Ave @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/owoCiZ7HkR — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) December 20, 2015

Winemiller says one of the bullets flew by his head as he fell to the floor for cover.

"That’s when I saw the plaster fly through my face. I was almost hit in the back of the head. I wouldn't be standing here talking to you if I had moved a couple of feet to the left."

Winemiller says he doesn't believe his neighborhood is as safe as it used to be, but he's never seen a shooting of this magnitude.

In addition to the six bullets that hit his home, he says he watched police mark dozens of shell casings in front of his house and on surrounding streets including Franklin Avenue and West 69th Street, which shows the shooting went on for some time.

"There had to be 40 shell casings on 69th Street and right on the corner at Bridge Avenue and there were shell casings all the way up to my house," Winemiller said.

Police say there were no injuries and Winemiller is thankful because he knows it was a close call.

"It wasn’t my day to die, but I was scared," Winemiller said.

