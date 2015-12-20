Kyrie Irving returns, Cavaliers rock lowly 76ers 108-86

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Kyrie Irving scored 12 points and played 17 minutes in his season debut and LeBron James had 23, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 108-86 victory Sunday over the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost their 10th straight and fell to 1-28.

Irving was on the floor for the first time since breaking his left kneecap in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Golden State. The Cavs managed without him, going 17-7 to start the season. But Cleveland is more complete with the All-Star point guard healthy and back.

Matthew Dellavedova made four 3-pointers and added 20 points for the Cavs, who improved to 12-1 at home and are eyeing a Christmas Day game against the Warriors. James didn't play in the fourth quarter, logging a season-low 26 minutes.

Nerlens Noel had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the brutal Sixers, now 0-17 on the road and on their second double-digit losing streak.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.