Winter break fun on a budget

If you're already crawling the walls now that the kids are home on holiday break, we have some help for you.

Rachel Krych of the 'Couponing with Rachel' blog has ideas on some fun and inexpensive things to do with the family over break.



In fact Krych says often times we forget about some the classic family friendly activities.



"Bowling is one of our lost arts. As a teenager that's what me and my friends did. But I think a lot of time people forget about bowling," says Rachel.



Rachel says head to Groupon for the best bowling deals. We found bowling for six for $11 in Painsville and other 50 and 60 percent off deals in Lakewood and Independence. There were deals on ice skating too.



Another classic: the movies. Rachel suggests theaters with low cost seats, like Amhurst cinema. You can watch a flick for $4 there.



"We just went and saw 'The Good Dinosaur' and it cost us less than $20 for our whole family to go see it," says Rachel.



If free is your favorite four letter word, Rachel says the Metroparks, the art museum, and local libraries are some of her top choices for no-cost family fun.



"There's some Cleveland libraries that have a gingerbread house making demonstration, winter festivities, most if not all are completely free," added Rachel.



Home Depot and Lowes also offer a free building activity for kids every month.



"Like with a nail and hammer and paint and everything is completely free. They even give kids little apron and can earn patches every time they come back," Rachel said.



Rachel has also found deals on popular ‘staycation’ spots like indoor waterparks like Kalahari and Great Wolf Lodge.



"Kalahari has a weekly deal on Facebook page right now, buy one, get one free deal. Castaway Bay has a great deal on Groupon," says Rachel.



The castaway deal: $98 instead of $229. Rachel also says to sign up for e-mails because that's another way to find deals. Her website 'Couponing with Rachel' is another great source.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.