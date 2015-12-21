Bedford jail escapee caught - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

UPDATE: Bedford jail escapee caught

Bradley Fredericks (Source: Bedford Police) Bradley Fredericks (Source: Bedford Police)
BEDFORD, OH (WOIO) -

Bedford police are no longer looking for a Cleveland man who disappeared last week after appearing in court.

According to police, Bradley Fredericks was arrested in North Olmsted Saturday without incident.

Fredericks escaped through a faulty door from the Bedford Jail Tuesday December 15 around 2:30 p.m.

He was just arraigned on theft and possession of criminal tools charges when he slipped away.  

Fredericks is now facing serveral more charges including escape.

His next court date has not been set. 

