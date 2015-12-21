UPDATE: Bedford jail escapee caught

Bedford police are looking for a man who slipped away after appearing in court.

Bedford police are no longer looking for a Cleveland man who disappeared last week after appearing in court.

According to police, Bradley Fredericks was arrested in North Olmsted Saturday without incident.

Fredericks escaped through a faulty door from the Bedford Jail Tuesday December 15 around 2:30 p.m.

He was just arraigned on theft and possession of criminal tools charges when he slipped away.

Fredericks is now facing serveral more charges including escape.

His next court date has not been set.

