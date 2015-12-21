2 Officer Brelo verdict protestors sentenced

Protests: CPD arrest more than 5 dozen following Officer Brelo's verdict

A special arraignment was held Memorial Day for those protesters formally charged in weekend violence after the Michael Brelo verdict .

Iris Rozman talking to her attorney in court. (Source: WOIO)

Jeremy Brustein sentenced to time served in court for rioting. (Source: WOIO)

Iris Rozman sentenced for her role in the Brelo protests. (Source: WOIO)

The last of those charged in the Memorial Day weekend protests following the Michael Brelo verdict were given credit for jail time at their court hearings Monday.

Iris Rozman and Jeremy Brustein pleaded guilty to rioting last month.

Judge Hollie Gallagher sentenced both to time served and suspended their fines.

The acquittal of Officer Michael Brelo in the November 2012 deaths of Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams prompted several protests in and around downtown Cleveland in May 2015.

The judge concluded Brelo was justified in the use of deadly force because he and others perceived a threat and were in fear.

The judge also added that other officers' shots were fatal and it was impossible to tell which shots killed Williams and Russell.

Rozman, Brustein and Julius Bell were among the dozens of people arrested after being involved in protests that turned violent after the verdict was read.

Bell will be sentenced at a later date.

