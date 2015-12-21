Poll: Do you think Steve Harvey's Miss Universe gaffe was staged?

Cleveland's own Steve Harvey created a firestorm on social media Sunday night after announcing the wrong woman as Miss Universe 2015.

It was the moment everyone was waiting for - who would become the new Miss Universe. Three contestants were left standing, Miss USA, Miss Colombia and Miss Philippines.

Comedian and host Steve Harvey announced Miss USA's name first as the second runner-up then he went straight to announcing Miss Columbia as Miss Universe.

Miss Colombia was crowned. She stood on the stage blowing kisses and waving then two minutes later Harvey awkwardly apologized.

"I have to apologize," Harvey said. "The first runner-up is Colombia. Miss Universe 2015 is Philippines."

Harvey owned up to his mistake. He held up the cue card to prove Miss Philippines was on the card.

The Family Feud host also apologized on Twitter.

Secondly, I'd like to apologize to the viewers at that I disappointed as well. Again it was an honest mistake. — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) December 21, 2015

Some took to the radio and social media to say the gaffe was staged for ratings.

