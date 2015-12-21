Police: Woman kicks and spits in officer's face

A Painesville woman was charged with assault on a police officer, vandalism and disorderly conduct after police say she attacked them during her arrest.

Michelle Miller, 26, was arrested Sunday night when officers responded to a gentleman's club near Center St. & Tyler Blvd. in Mentor for a report of disruptive employee.

Police say when they got there Miller was screaming and throwing things. She kicked an officer and refused to leave after she was arrested. While walking out of the club officers say she spit on a customer and began trying to hurt herself in the cruiser.

To calm her down, officers used pepper spray. Miller was then taken to the hospital for treatment and while there, she spit in another officer's face.

Police say Miller also vandalized a cruiser and destroyed a jail mattress.

Miller is currently locked up in jail.

