Babysitter charged after death of 17-month-old girl

A 30-year-old Lorain woman has been charged with endangering children and tampering with evidence in the death of a 17-month-old.

Lorain Police say Summer Shalodi, 30, was watching Nadia Gibbons when she died on December 13.

A cause of death has not been released.

Nadia's grandmother Toreetha Gibbons is devastated over the death of her only grandchild.

Nadia was in the care of Shalodi, a friend of Nadia's mother.

"Sunday morning before day she gets this phone call, the worst phone call I could imagine she could ever get in her life," Gibbons said.

Detectives say emergency crews tried CPR on Nadia, but the toddler had been dead for several hours by the time they were called.

"My daughter was a great mom and the only thing she did was trust somebody. How can somebody hurt a baby, an innocent baby," Gibbons asks.

Gibbons says Nadia was filled with so much love.

"She was an angel. She was a happy baby. She smiled all the time. She just brought so much joy to our family," Gibbons says.

Nadia will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Summer Shalodi could face additional charges once the Lorain County Coroner's Office completes an autopsy.

If you have any information about this investigation please call Det. Brian Denman at the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.

