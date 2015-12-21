Store owner helps family replace stolen Christmas presents

Someone broke into mother's apartment and stole her kids Christmas gifts. (Source: WOIO)

Someone broke into Tiesha Rose's Cleveland apartment Friday and stole her kids' Christmas presents, their clothes, their TV's and her son's X-Box.

Rose says she won't even put up her Christmas tree because she's so upset.

Rose says she came home from work late Friday night only to find a busted back door in her Cedar Avenue apartment.

"I haven't gotten any sleep. I haven't eaten anything. I'm just heartbroken right now," Rose said. "I got off work around 12:30-1:00. My back door was kicked in, and all of our things were gone."

An empty TV stand in front of the living room window and CDs scattered on the floor are a painful reminder of what was taken.

But what sets this break-in apart goes even beyond the presents that were taken.

Eight-year-old Dereon's room is decorated with everything Ninja Turtles. His PlayStation, X-Box and television were taken along with some of his clothes and shoes.

In five-year-old Alaiyah's room that's decked out in Hello Kitty, there was another TV stolen, more clothes taken, even the comforter off of her bed.

"My covers were here and my clothes were in here," Alaiyah said, as she pointed out what was taken.

Rose had her purses and many of her shoes stolen too.

She says she's trying to stay strong in front of her kids.

"It's hard. I'm a single mom. I am working two jobs and going to school, so, it's like I work hard for everything that I have, and then you just come and take my stuff and think you can get away with it. It's not right," Rose said.

A store owner in Richmond Heights wants to help out Rose and her kids and any other families in need.

Dave Ali of People's Dollar Plus says he has 3,000 toys and wants to give them away to those in need.

To contact the owner call (216) 385-6557.

And if you have any information on the break-in, give police a call.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.