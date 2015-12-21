Police searching for missing Amherst teen

Police are searching for a missing teen. Keegan Lawcock, 17, was last seen Dec. 17 in the Amherst area.

His family says he's possibly traveling to Cincinnati or Lansing, Michigan areas.

Please contact the family at (440) 787-0950 or Amherst Police at (440) 988-2625 if you have any information on Keegan's whereabouts.

