WATCH HERE: 4 gun-toting thieves caught on video robbing convenience store

Cleveland police are looking for the thieves who robbed the Gasway convenience store on Dec. 12 at 11: 20 p.m.

Video shows four people brandishing guns going inside the Bellaire Road store.

Police said once inside, the males yelled at the workers saying, "get down on the ground and give me the money."

The suspects then went through the victims' pockets, taking cash and then ordered victims to open the cash register before taking approximately $2,000 in cash.

The suspects in this case did use a lookout and fled westbound down Jasper toward Thrush Park.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of any of these suspects is asked to contact First District investigators at 216-623-2532.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

