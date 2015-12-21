FOW: Brothers wanted on cocaine, heroin charges

Christopher and Thomas Scott wanted on drug charges (Source: U.S. Marshals)

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of fugitives Christopher and Thomas Scott.

Both are wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and heroin.

Christopher Scott is a 32-year-old black male standing approximately 5'06" and weighing 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Thomas Scott is a 31-year-old black male standing approximately 5'08" and weighing 150 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

Christopher and Thomas, who are brothers, are believed to be hiding somewhere on the east side of Cleveland.

If you have any information in reference to Christopher or Thomas Scott, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.