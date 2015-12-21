Mike Pettine likes what he saw in Johnny Manziel vs Seattle

Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine spoke highly of Johnny Manziel's play on Sunday in the 30-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

“I thought playing in a – just look at the environment and dealing with all of the circumstances, the crowd noise. Our circumstances going in to the game as a team, playing against a team that’s hot that’s known for their defense and feeds off the home crowd. I thought he handled it very well. There wasn’t at any point during the game where I felt he was unnerved or flinched or lost his poise, however you want to say it. He was just as interactive coming over to the sideline in the fourth quarter as he was in the first. I thought how he – the first drives a good example. He was very calm, made some plays. We went right down the field, made some throws. I thought he made a heck of play on the zero throw to Gary for the touchdown. I think overall, Johnny did a lot of positive things. I’m sure there’s some plays that he would want to have back as most quarterbacks would but overall a lot of positives, a lot to learn from. I think the reason that he did the good things that he did they’re a result of his preparation. He doesn’t coast through the week and all of a sudden just show up and play. That’s a product of how well he’s preparing," Pettine said on Monday.

Manziel led the Browns on a 15 play, 80 yard opening drive, that was capped off by a seven yard touchdown pass from Johnny Manziel to tight end Gary Barnidge. Barnidge on the play tied Ozzie Newsome for most touchdown catches by a Browns tight end with nine.

The game looked promising for the team after the successful drive, but after that drive, Manziel would throw for less than 100 yards for the remainder of the game. The Browns ended up losing 30-13.

Pettine was asked what he though about Manziel not surpassing 100 yards passing after the opening drive, “I think it was referenced earlier, we had some balls dropped and we had some protection breakdowns. That’s a good front. We lose (RG) John Greco the first series, that’s a difficult circumstance for us to deal with. Quarterback play is you can only evaluate the player, did he perform his job? Did he do all that he could do on a particular play? And as I’ve said for the past two years, quarterback play is going to be a function of a lot of things and there are a lot of things that are outside of his control. The things he could control we thought he was solid with. Could he have done some better things? Absolutely. But I’m not going to sit here and put that ‘just 100 yards after the first drive’ I’m not going to hang that on him.”

The Browns are now 3-11 on the season and have a hot Kansas City Chiefs team coming up next. The Chiefs have won their last eight games.

