Akron police search for teen suspects in shooting

Akron Police are searching for three teenagers accused of shooting a fourth teen in his home on 29th Street SW Monday morning.

Police say the 19-year-old victim's mother let three males into her apartment to visit her son.

She says she left the room and heard a scuffle, then shots fired.

The victim was shot in the chest. He is in serious condition at Akron General.

Police say the suspects are three males, ages 15-18 years old, and were all wearing dark clothing.

One suspect had dreadlocks.

If you have any information that could help police track them down, contact the Akron Police Department.

