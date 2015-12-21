Unanimous vote by council to close Lakewood Hospital - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) -

The Lakewood City Council has voted unanimously to approve a new deal with the Cleveland Clinic to close Lakewood Hospital.

The plan approved Monday night involves a multi-million dollar investment that transitions the facility from a "sick care hospital inpatient model to an innovative, contemporary and sustainable outpatient health and wellness approach. Along with a 24/7/365 emergency department, the health care needs of the Lakewood community will be met."

The Cleveland Clinic will build a $34 million Wellness Center and 24 hour emergency room. The Clinic will also give $7 million to the city to redevelop or tear down the current hospital that will be vacated.

Opponents of the plan packed Monday night's council meeting for the third and final reading of the controversial plan.

Members of the group "Save Lakewood Hospital" lost an injunction earlier Monday to stop the vote and keep the hospital open.

They say they will appeal.

The hospital, the largest employer in Lakewood, has about 1,100 employees.

The new deal will reduce that number to about 150 people.

