Police investigate shooting, flipped car

No details released about what led to the shooting

One man was shot in the leg at the scene

Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 3400 block of Denison Avenue Monday night.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a flipped vehicle and the gunshot victim on the run.

Sources say the driver was shot, the crashed and flipped his car.

Police tracked him down and treated his wounds before taking him to MetroHealth Medical Center.

His name and condition have not been released.

Police have not released any other details surrounding the shooting.

