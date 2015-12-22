Mom, toddler involved in Amber Alert found safe in stranger's basement

An Amber Alert has been issued for 14-month-old Ayden Barnard.

Officials are still looking for Shawn Barnard. (Source: Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office)

The mom and child were found in this home's basement. (Source: WOIO)

An Amber Alert for a missing mother and toddler was canceled on Tuesday morning after they were found safe within hours of the alert being issued.

"We've been looking for them all night," said Ashtabula County Sheriff Bill Johnson.

The mother, 23-year-old Chasity Cass, and her son, 14-month-old Ayden Barnard, were found in Conneaut early Tuesday morning.

Police say a homeowner, unrelated to Cass, called them after hearing a commotion in his basement. Police arrived and found them both in the home. The two were taken to Brown Hospital to be examined.

The Ashtabula County sheriff says they are still looking for a man who was reportedly with them, 40-year-old Shawn Barnard. Officials believe he is Ayden's father, though he was first reported to be the baby's uncle.

The Amber Alert was called in Monday around 6:30 p.m. Police feared they may have been headed to Atoka, OK because Cass has family in that area.

The car they were traveling in was found four hours later near SR 167 in the Pierpont area.

Ayden is currently under the legal custody of Children Services.

Ashtabula County deputies say Barnard is a known methamphetamine manufacturer and may be making meth around the child.

If you see Barnard, call the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office at (440) 576-0055.

