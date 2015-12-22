Sheriff: Teen brother, sister killed in Ohio traffic crash

GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A sheriff's office says a teenage sister and brother were killed in a crash when their car collided with a semitrailer in western Ohio.

The Darke County Sheriff's Office says the brother and sister died at the scene after their car drove under the semitrailer and struck a tree near Greenville.

The names and ages of the siblings weren't immediately released.

Authorities say the driver of the semitrailer wasn't injured in the crash.

Deputies were continuing to investigate and said the results of their investigation would be turned over to the county prosecutor for review. They say no charges or citations had been issued.

